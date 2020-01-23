The cast of Fiddler On The Roof got to tell us a little bit more about the production! Nicholas Siccone as (Motel) and Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as (Tzeitel) told us their stories, experiences and preparation for the upcoming show! The classic Fiddler On The Roof is one you won’t want to miss!

Experience Fiddler on the Roof in a new way– in Yiddish, the language of Tevye and his family! Directed by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey, the rich Yiddish translation by Shraga Friedman adds new depth and dimension to the most well-known Jewish musical in the world. Don’t miss the beloved story of a community and its struggle to balance traditions and desires in a changing world.

A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

