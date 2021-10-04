Fictional depiction of Susan B. Anthony’s visit with Fredrick Douglass’ widow

Cynthia Fleming, Executive Artistic Director, came by the set to talk about the world premiere play Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet by local playwright Elaine Jarvik.

The play is a funny, yet poignant take on the themes of feminism and race. It is a fictional depiction of a real-life event about Susan B. Anthony’s visit to abolitionist, Fredrick Douglass’ widow — a white woman. The play imagines what that meeting might have been like. There is also a parallel storyline of a modern theatre company telling the story.

The play opens Salt Lake Acting Company’s 50th Season but was originally supposed to appear in the 49th, but the only performance was a dress rehearsal on March 11, 2020, before the COVID-19 lockdown. So much has happened in the past year, not just with the pandemic, but social justice as well. Playwright Elaine Jarvik updated the script to better flesh out the Black characters in particular. She worked closely with the actors and other members of the BIPOC community to do justice to the play.

The show runs in person now through October 31st, 2021 and audiences are already loving it. It is also streaming on SLAC Digital from October 17th through the 31st.

For more information, visit the Salt Lake Acting Company website.