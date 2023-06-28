SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with a treat table deck out in red, white and blue. Adriana Hanzon, from FunLoveandFamily, joined us on the show with the most beautiful patriotic spread. Take a look to get some inspiration for your upcoming celebration.

S’mores Dip: You’ll need Hersheys chocolate bars, marshmallows, red and blue sprinkles, toothpicks and water, and graham crackers to ‘dip.’ At the bottom of a big pan place six chocolate bars. Top them with marshmallows that have been wet and sprinkled in blue and red sprinkles to create a flag. Then place the dip in the oven at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Use graham crackers to ‘dip.’ Enjoy!

White cupcakes with fruit and festive toppers: Buy any vanilla cupcake at your local grocery store (or make your favorite!), and place blueberries, raspberries or strawberries on the top. Add patriotic toppers (you can find them on Amazon or your local grocery store), and make your cupcakes super festive!

Hot dog Flag Board: Serve hot dogs in a fun way by creating a flag out of them! Place them horizontally on a cookie sheet and add blue chips and cheese stars to complete the look!

Watermelon kabobs and watermelon star platter: Cut the watermelon in big slices and use star shaped cookie cutters to cut the melon. Put in a bowl with blueberries and blackberries. For the kabobs, fill the kabobs with blueberries and top them off with a watermelon star!

Ice cream cones with sprinkles: Melt some white chocolate or red or blue candy melts and then dip the cone. Add red, white, and blue sprinkles to the melted chocolate and let dry. Serve with your favorite ice cream!