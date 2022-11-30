SALT LAKE, UT – It’s Christmas time so it’s time to go shopping for others and look fabulous doing it. That’s why we were joined by a styling expert named D’arcy Vandenberg. She brought in so many perfect pieces to make the holiday outfits. She loves the new Chico’s December collection it has comfy pieces as well as bold party outfits. The holidays are full of sparkle, so a lot of her pieces have sequins and other embellished tops. For some extra sparkle add it in the accessories, like gold jewelry, sparkly shoes, etc. Some more fabulous gifts are things like champagne flutes, festive earring sets, so people feel fabulous all the time everywhere.

Instagram: @Darcyvandenbern

Blog: https://www.dear-Darcy.com