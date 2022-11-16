SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays are almost here and it is finally time to party! No celebration would be complete without a good selection of libations. Just because it is party time does not mean you need to have the liquor out. Annali and Cameron Walker from Bottoms Up Mocktails show us how to get our sober but fun holiday drinks on.

Founded in 2021, Bottoms Up has been serving the Utah County area for weddings, parties, corporate events and any other celebration. The Walkers married in 2020 and while planning their wedding, wanted to quench their guest’s thirst with a tasty and classy options. The trick was to make a drink selection that was non-alcoholic but exciting. There was a lacking when it came to elegant mocktails so they decide to take matters into their own hands and open up Bottoms Up. Each event comes with a physical bar that will make your guests feel relaxed and have the fun bartender atmosphere. The fancy disposable cups they have help people feel high-end. “Our glasses are one of our most important things,” said Mr. Walker. “It’s a vino in a stemless flute.” The bar elevates your event.

The Walkers made drinks on set. The most popular drink was a Virgin Mango Mule which is ginger-ale based beverage with mango and lime juice that garnished with cucumber and drizzled with agave. The second drink is perfect for the season is ginger ale and cranberry juice based, with orange juice and garnished with cinnamon sticks and cranberries. The drinks are unlike any kind. “It’s so unique,” said Mrs. Walker. “You can’t go wrong with it.” The mocktail bar is a must have for your next event.

For more updates, follow Bottoms Up on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

To get $50 off your next service, fill out the inquiry at BottomsUpMocktails.com