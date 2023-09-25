SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are hosting a get together this fall season, this festive drink is for you! Savvy shared the recipe for a fall mocktail in the GTU kitchen today. It is filled with all the flavors of the season and it easy to mix up before the guests arrive.

Ingredients:

apple juice

white grape juice

pineapple juice

ginger ale

dry ice

Rim topping:

juice

sugar

cinnamon

cayenne

(cinnamon sticks and apples for decoration)

The pumpkin drink dispenser can be found at Walmart. Tag @savvy_jardine on Instagram if you give it a try. Cheers!