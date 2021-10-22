Festive earrings for the holidays

Looking for a way to take your outfits to the next level? Meghan Queen with Baubles by Que showcased the most darling earrings on the show today. She recently moved to Utah from Colorado and decided to start an earring business.

She wanted to bring good quality and affordable clay earrings to the market, so she did just that. Meghan had a gorgeous set up of hand-crafted earrings perfect for the holidays. These included tricolored pumpkin earrings, cats, wreaths, bows, and more! But thats not all, she releases new styles twice a month.

Baubles by Que can also be found at the Featured Female event happening in Orem this weekend. Visit her Instagram and website for more information and don’t forget to use the code GOODTHINGS for 20% off your first order!