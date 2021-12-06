December is a busy month for holiday parties and events so we have Cheers and Swizzles on the show today to teach viewers some of their festive cocktails and mocktails. Lead Bartender and Mixologist, Tom Brazil, said they’ll cater any special event so this month is the perfect time to try those holiday drinks!

Brazil showed us two simple and delicious drinks that anyone can make at home. The first is a white cosmopolitan since we’re all hoping for snow. This is made with white cranberry juice which can be hard to find but it gives the drink that white-looking color. He also created a sugar rim along with cranberries coated in sugar. The other drink he created today was a cranberry whiskey mule. Mules are very popular and he said there are many different drinks you can use to make them. They can even be made without any alcohol and still be delicious. He topped the drink off with cranberries, mint, and fresh lime to give it that festive look.

Their schedule fills up quickly so be sure to book Cheers and Swizzles as soon as possible for your next event and mention GTU by Dec. 31 for 10% off a future party! For more information, visit their website and check out the ingredients for these drinks below.

White Cosmopolitan:

1 1/2 OZ Vodka

1 1/2 White Cranberry Juice

1/4 oz St Germaine

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

Garnish with 3 sugar-coated cranberries

Cranberry Whiskey Mule: