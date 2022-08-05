Angela Brown, Executive Director of Craft Lake City came to Good Things Utah to talk about the non profit organization and what they stand for. The 501c3’s mission is to elevate Utah’s creative culture through science, technology and art. Their largest event is the DIY Fest, which will commence it’s 14th event. The DIY Fest has been an event each year since its launch with the exception of 2020 where the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The festival return in 2021 and was modified and this year will be the launch of its full return with much gusto.

There will be a Friday Night VIP launch where headliner Joshua James will perform. Joshua James also came on set to GTU and sang one of his songs that will be sung at the event. There will be kids events each day and even an area for your animal companions. There will also be ample food trucks, activities and much to do. This will be an event that will be fun for anyone. The people selected have been hand selected since January and includes artisans from all over The Beehive State. “It’s really about bringing awareness about all of the incredible artisans that live within our community and then supporting them.” said Brown. DIY Fest focuses on supporting locals and anyone who lives in the state of Utah no matter where they are. It has connected the community together as many locals have fallen in love with artists in the state. In addition to hand made gifts, patrons can also receive DIY projects and materials to take home with plenty for the kids.

The event will take place between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14 at the Utah State Fairpark. You can purchase tickets at Craftlakecity.com.

Instagram: @Craftlakecity