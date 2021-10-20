Female small business market

Featured Female Community Market Hosts, Lauren Wenn and Grace Vancott stopped by the show to talk about their small business market that features women-owned businesses.

Wenn and Vancott created this monthly market as a way for vendors and attendees to form relationships — something important to small businesses and their customers. They say their attendees always leave the market feeling great about their purchases and love to meet business owners because it allows for a more personal feel.

They also showed some of their favorite products from the market including clothing, hand towels, jewelry, art and self-care items. If any of these products interest you, these and other similar items will be available for purchase at the market! “When you come and shop it is like you’re going to Target there’s a little bit of everything,” says Wenn.

The next Featured Female Market will be held Saturday, October 23rd, at 1513 W 400 S in Orem, Utah and they are offering a special promotion where the first 100 people through the door will get a prize. In addition, a majority of their vendors will have special “trick or treat” deals.

To see more vendors and get updates, check out the Featured Female Market’s Instagram and Facebook.