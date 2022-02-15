Female empowerment program from a local Olympian

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, the year Shannon Bahrke was awarded America’s first silver medal, she joins us live in the studio to share her journey and what she is up to now.

Bahrke is feeling nostalgic watching the competitors but has found fulfillment in a program she calls The W.I.L.L. Program, which stands for Women Impacting Leadership & Lives. It is an online program created to equip women from all over the country with the clarity, confidence, community, and commitment to be the champion of their own success.

Overall, Bahrke has witnessed the negative impact the pandemic has had on women in all stages of life and she hopes her program will create a supportive community that women can rely on.

Cohort 1 of The W.I.L.L. Program starts on March 1st. It will be held in a virtual Zoom classroom so you can do it from anywhere. It will take place the following 11 weeks, every Tuesday from 1-2pm MST.

For more information, visit thewillprogram.com and you can register there. Follow along on social media @ShannonBahrke and her website ShannonBahrke.com