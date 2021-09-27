Female empowered magazine

Claudia Gebhardt, founder of Pinned Magazine, stopped by the studio today to discuss why she decided to launch a digital magazine. Pinned Magazine is filled with 20 plus female entrepreneurs who are experts in different types of fields.

They’re all hand-picked females who Gebhardt feels will have an impact in the magazine and who’ll lift women up. She says it’s a community always open to new ideas.

The issue is launching to her email list first, so check it out early by subscribing on her website and follow her on Instagram for more content!