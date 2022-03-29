- On Good Things Utah this morning – Do you love sour candies? Grab those worms because if you deal with panic attacks, coping mechanisms are crucial for finding relief. Psychotherapist Fatema Jivanjee-Shakir, LMSW, tells POPSUGAR that oftentimes, feeling like you’re not in control makes for even more panic and distress. The body doesn’t feel safe, so you’ll need ways to bring your body’s attention back to the present. One of those techniques? Sour candy. Sucking on sour candy when you’re on the verge of a panic attack is a hack that many mental health professionals post about on TikTok.
- Plus, Will Smith has officially apologized for that shocking moment at Sunday’s Oscars, when he responded to Chris Rock’s joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, Rock, presenting the award for Best Documentary, cracked that he couldn’t wait to see her in G.I. Jane 2 by charging the stage and slapping the comedian in the face. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions are not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
- So is it enough? Some people will never admit wrongdoing. It’s still possible for you to move forward. Forgiveness is often viewed as the “happily ever after” ending in a story of wrongdoing or injustice. Someone enacts harm, the typical arc goes, but eventually sees the error of their ways and offers a heartfelt apology. “Can you ever forgive me?” Then you, the hurt person, are faced with a choice: Show them mercy — granting yourself peace in the process — or hold a grudge forever. The choice is yours, and it’s one many of us assume starts with remorse and a plea for grace. It’s reasonable to expect an apology when you’re the one who has been hurt or betrayed. But that’s not how it works in practice. In fact, therapist Harriet Lerner writes in her book Why Won’t You Apologize?: Healing Big Betrayals and Everyday Hurts, the worse the offense, the more difficult it can be to get an apology from the person who harmed you. In those instances, Lerner writes, “Their shame leads to denial and self-deception that overrides their ability to orient toward reality.” And beyond this, there are other reasons you might be unable to get the apology you deserve.
- Finally, the slap Chris Rock received from the Oscar-winning actor Will Smith might have stung, but it also appears to have sent sales for the comedian’s coming show through the roof. At least one ticketing site says tickets for Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour” skyrocketed after Smith hit him onstage Sunday night during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” the ticket-selling site TickPick wrote on Twitter on Monday. Rock had announced the tour, which begins this week, over Instagram on February 23, promising “all-new material” and an “introspective” program that would be “very personal and very funny.” Newsweek reported seeing an increase in the price of tickets for one of Rock’s shows. According to the media outlet, tickets for a table at a Friday show at the Wilbur theater in Boston rose from $338 on Monday morning up to $450 within an hour on StubHub.
the TikTok eyebrow filter that is getting rave reviews. See how it maps your face to maximize your brows.