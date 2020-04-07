Feeling lonely? Doctors say social contact is as important as food

- On Good Things Utah today – Surae gets real about the trouble with technology and working from home! Thank you to our viewers for their patience while we now invite you into our homes during safe social distancing. Surae has much-needed tips for keeping sibling fights to a minimum with all this extra time spent together. Plus, feeling lonely? That makes all of us. Doctors say social contact is as important as food. Make sure you reach out to someone today! And did you hear about the twin babies in India that have some very timely names? Is it too soon to name your baby after a virus? We want to know what you think.
- And at the end of the show, the list of movies with new release dates is growing. We’ll tell you what is now coming out in the fall instead of this summer. And Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler make us all laugh with a song about social distancing and your grandma. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.