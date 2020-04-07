Feeling lonely? Doctors say social contact is as important as food

Our daily Save the Faves series continues, with Freshies Lobster! If you're in Salt Lake City, Park City and craving some fresh and tasty seafood, look no further! They've been around since 2009, and they're no stranger to the GTU studio! Freshie's generously dropped off their signature lobster roll sandwich. On a New England style bun, with a dash of mayo, and shipped from Maine, our hosts gave it two thumbs way up! The lobster is incredibly fresh, and as Nicea said, "melts in your mouth"!

Brian said the lobster mac and cheese, and clam chowder, were equally delicious. With the owners being East coast transplants, they certainly know their seafood! Freshies Lobster also started a gift card buying chain. Buy a local gift card, give the gift, and keep passing it on, to friends, family, and healthcare workers.