Whether you call it gas, passing wind, or flatulence, farting is a normal bodily function. In fact, the extra gas in your body must come out. But if you have excessive gas and smelly farts, you likely want an immediate solution. You may also be wondering, what causes excessive gas in the first place? Excessive gas is extremely common, says Aja McCutchen, MD, a gastroenterologist at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and advisor to ModifyHealth. "This is one of the most common issues I see in patients, and it affects a wide range of people across different demographics." But whether it's health related or caused by a specific food (looking at you, broccoli!), it's worth finding out why you have so much gas all the time. Here's everything you need to know about why you fart 100 times a day and how to stop. Again, excessive farting pretty common. Still, it can be concerning for some and downright embarrassing in some instances. Ahead, learn what's causing you to be so gassy.
- You’re Eating These Trigger Foods
- High-fiber foods like beans, cabbage, broccoli, apples, and pears, as well as onions, garlic, fried foods, and processed foods, are known to cause gas, per the Mayo Clinic. But gluten, dairy products, and in many cases, sugar, could also be the culprit. The only way to know for sure is to eliminate these foods from your diet one at a time. Dr. McCutchen suggests taking notes in a food diary, and hopefully one will jump out at you as being the gaseous villain. If you’re worried about cutting out a certain food or food group and not getting enough nutrition, consult your doctor for their input.
- You’re Not Regular
- If you’re not pooping regularly, which usually means every day, studies show that being blocked up can cause bloating and gas. Eating fiber-rich foods could be the answer, although as mentioned above, those foods could also cause flatulence, so aim for 25 to 30 grams a day, according to research out of University of California San Francisco Health. If you’re not used to eating fiber, slowly introduce it into your diet. Eat one big salad as a meal each day to get in your veggies, add avocado or flaxmeal to your breakfast smoothie, and snack on fresh fruit and veggies instead of crackers. Exercising every day can also prevent constipation, so make that a part of your daily routine; even going for a quick walk can help get things moving.
- You’re Drinking the Wrong Beverages — and Not Enough Water
- Sugary juices, bubbly beverages, and alcohol could be responsible for all that gas. Try swapping them out for more water to see how your body responds. You don’t have to go overboard and drink a gallon of water a day, but aim for at least 2.7 liters to 3.7 liters per day, according to the Mayo Clinic. Keep a reusable water bottle with you at all times and add fruit slices to make it more exciting. Join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
