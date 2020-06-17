Feeling bummed? A new poll says you aren’t alone

- On Good Things Utah today – Americans are unhappier than we’ve been in 50 years according to a new poll. We’ll tell you the word that most of us say is taking over our lives. Plus, could dogs be used to sniff out COVID-19 at airports? There is a canine program currently underway in the UK. And speaking of flying, airlines are now considering making masks mandatory or you can’t board your flight. Would that change your travel plans? And the video game you actually need a prescription to play – how it’s helping kids with ADHD. And finally, it is summer after all, what are the best sunglasses for your face and where do you find the hottest styles? Surae brought in all of her shades to demonstrate.