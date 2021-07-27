Feeling anxious? Take a cold shower

- On Good Things Utah this morning – What if there were one quick and simple thing you could do every morning that helped you feel less anxious, eased chronic pain, sped up weight loss, and even reversed aging? Sound too good to be true? It might not be! Research shows that turning your shower temperature down a few degrees can actually do all of these things, and more. Read on to find out how cold showers helped one woman end her panic attacks — and how they can help you, too. https://www.womansworld.com/posts/health/cold-showers-health-benefits
- Plus, Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympic team final on Tuesday, leaving the competition after struggling to land a vault. USA Gymnastics spokeswoman Carol Fabrizio confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Biles would not compete in the remaining events. “Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” she said. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”
- And even during the most popular competitions, there isn’t a whole lot to see around stadiums and arenas at the Tokyo Olympics. There aren’t many people allowed into the games to watch. However, there was one non-Olympian that caught the attention of spectators over the first weekend of the Tokyo 2020 games. It was a basketball-playing robot that drained shots during half-time of the men’s basketball game between the US and France. (The US was upset in that game. It was the men’s basketball team’s first loss since 2004.) We have the video for you this morning.
- And at the end of the show, how to pick the perfect watermelon. If you are tired of bringing home an over ripe melon, there is one thing in particular to look for that can guarantee a sweet flavor every time. Tune in for the answer and for more Hot Topics on a Tuesday edition of GTU.