SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – No matter how cold it is outside, it’s never too early to plan for swimsuit season. You’re in luck because Graham Swim has you covered! Abby Studdert and Sarah Gray, the mother-daughter duo behind the local brand, showed us their new collection that features styles for every body type.

Their new “Clear Water” collection is one of five that they are releasing. These suits feature bright and fun colors and designs that help to start off your swim season with a bang. With modest, moveable, affordable, and high-quality suits, everyone can find a style that works for them.

Sarah and Abby started their brand because they struggled to find swimsuits that they felt comfortable and confident in. So, they decided to make their own swimwear that picked up where other brands left off. Graham Swim’s most important value is self-love, and their mission is to design options that make you feel your best! The words “confident” and “swimwear” aren’t normally associated with each other, but Graham Swim is bridging that gap.

One pieces, tankinis, and bikinis featuring adjustable straps, pockets, full coverage, or less coverage – they offer a little bit of everything. Shop local and check out their styles for yourself on their website, grahamswim.com!

Instagram: @grahamswim

Facebook: @grahamswim

TikTok: @grahamswim