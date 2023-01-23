SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – With how much time we spend every day hunched in front of a screen or driving behind a wheel, anyone can benefit from exercises that strengthen their back. Jenny Tadehara and Shantel Reitz from Core 7 Fitness joined us in the studio to show us a few things we can do to bring awareness to our posterior muscles.

The first exercise that Jenny shows us is an arabesque. While it is intended to be done at a ballet barre, you can easily do it at home by holding onto a counter or chair. Face towards the surface you are holding and extend one leg behind you, slightly bending your standing leg. Simply lift and lower your extended leg to bring the burn! This exercise works on your backside, strengthening your glutes, hamstrings, and even parts of your back.

The next exercise is a floor exercise. Come to a table-top position on your hands and knees with a neutral spine. Raise one leg up towards the ceiling, bending your leg at a 90-degree angle. You can do simple glute presses here or incorporate equipment like a small ball or a resistance band to isolate different muscles.

Core 7 Fitness has been around for almost 10 years, focusing their workouts more on non-invasive activities like these ones. Core 7’s barre, yoga, and other low-impact exercises work to strengthen the body while increasing flexibility and endurance. Pop into one of their classes or purchase an unlimited pass at their location in Sandy at 9235 Village Shop Drive. You can also find them on Instagram or on their website!