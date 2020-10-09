Feel Good Friday: Ocean Spray Tik Tok Star

Nathan Apodaca (420doggface208) has become an overnight viral sensation. Riding a long board down the road, while drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray, and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
was his first ever TikTok post he’d ever made, and boy did people respond!
What was behind this video? Nathan says a broken down car, and his need to get to work!
The video brought Ocean Spray so much publicity, they suprised Nathan with a brand new ride! He now has a brand-new cranberry colored truck with a large stock of Ocean Spray juice inside.
The best part? Ocean Spray captured it all on their instagram. @oceansprayinc