Shauna Evans hopes to inspire women of all ages to feel confident and fabulous. Today she joined us live in St. George to share how to stay up to date with the trends, but still dress for your age.

Shauna says anyone can wear ripped jeans. If you want to go for the new trends, she hopes to show how you can do it. Starting off with the oversized trend, she says that pairing something oversized with something fitted will allow you to try new things and still flatter your body. She also believes that anyone can wear color!

A good rule of thumb when dressing for your age is only wearing one trend at a time. She also warns viewers about wearing clothes that are too tight. You can create balance by incorporating different styles into your outfits.

Confidence really can change the way you look, so be sure no matter what you wear that you carry your head high and know that you are fabulous!

Instagram: @chicover50

Website: chicover50.com