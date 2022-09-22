Aimee Crandall Owner Livy & Kate Clothing came in to talk to us about how to confidently layer textures and prints confidently this fall. Their company loves to empower and inspire women of all sizes and be the beautifully you. She also brought along some of her pieces that she feels will be perfect for this fall season. Including dresses, jackets, sweaters, cardigans, etc. To find these very stylish and comfy clothes go to their website and for some inspiration and other links go to any of their social media.



Looking for a way to recreate these fabulous outfits use the code GTU15 for 15% off.



Website: livyandkateclothing.com

Instagram: @livyandkateclothing

Facebook: Livy&Kate Clothing