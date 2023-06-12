Starting your baby on solids can be overwhelming. There is so much to learn, and when is truly the right time to begin? Madison Holden is a registered nurse with a masters in nursing education, and certified postpartum and baby nutritionist who aims to empower and provide knowledge to new moms in order to help nourish, and replenish themselves after labor, and to provide confidence!

Madison tells us when she had her first daughter and was ready to start solids with her, she was nervous. Around the fourth month mark her pediatrician said they could start solids but she didn’t know what foods were best. Her passion for nutrition, both for babies and new mothers was ignited.

We learn the five signs your baby is ready for solids. Not every baby will be ready to start solids all at the same time. Moms might be wondering what food to start with, how much to give, and how to incorporate food into a a breastfeeding/formula schedule. She tells us it’s important not to fixate upon a certain age, but more importantly, observe developmental signs of readiness and trust your gut instincts.

We see some of Madison’s top recommendations for safe foods for babies as they are starting solids if they choose to do baby led weaning.

Want to work with Madison? Get 10% off with code: Utah10

https://www.madisonholden.com/

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok- madisonmholden