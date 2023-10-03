SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Recently named as one of the top haunted attractions in the country- it’s Fear Factory and it can be found right here in Utah. Fear Factory’s 2023 season promises a spine-chilling experience, taking visitors through 12 rooms filled with a myriad of terrifying fears. Located in downtown Salt Lake City, Fear Factory has been a beloved haunt destination for over a decade, embracing its haunted history and gruesome legends, offering Halloween enthusiasts an unforgettable experience.

Fear Factory officially kicked off its 2023 haunt season on September 15th and will remain open until November 4th when it will conclude with the annual blackout event. This haunted attraction, known for its immersive experience and historical significance, stands as a must-visit destination for those seeking thrills during the Halloween season. For more details on Fear Factory’s schedule, including Ghost Tours and ticket purchases, you can visit their website at www.fearfactoryslc.com.