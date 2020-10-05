Fear Factory ready to haunt

(GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Are you ready to get your scare on? Host Surae Chinn did! The show sent the one person who is not the biggest fan of getting scared and who has gone to one haunted house in her life. She might not forgive for a while!

All tongue and cheek. But Fear Factory knows how the frighten and they’ve got scare down to a science. Parade Magazine recently named the Fear Factory as Utah’s best haunted house. It is selling out in its 10th season. In May 2020, it was the fist haunt to open in Utah during the pandemic for its annual Halfway to Halloween event. Fear Factory has taken extraordinary precautions during the pandemic for both their guests and employees. Employees are required to wear N95 masks over cloth AND under their haunted masks (Rob Dunfield, co-owner says they’re selling their unique haunted face masks).

There are six buildings of terror with over 100 freaky actors and optional add-ons like zip lines.

Fear Factory is open Thursday-Sunday at 7:00 pm.

The week of Halloween, October 25 – November 1, the Fear Factory will be open nightly at 7:00 pm.

The full 2020 schedule can be viewed on the Fear Factory website.

Throughout the 2020 season, the Fear Factory will adhere to its innovative Contingency and Safety Plan that includes timed ticketing, mandatory social distancing and additional hand sanitizing stations to name a few.