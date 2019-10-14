Fear Factory Frights!

One of the top Halloween attractions in the world, Fear Factory is six stories high, made up of six buildings, has two underground passages, and is actually haunted, rumor has it!

In addition to winding your way through buildings where you’re spooked by various monsters in themed rooms, for an additional fee you can add on a zip line ride, a 65-foot free fall, and new this year is the Fear Sphere and Mystical Monday’s: a Theatrical Seance!

On select Mondays when the rest of the property is closed, Fear Factory is opening up a never before seen space of the haunt for a different kind of experience. World renowned magician and mentalist Paul Draper will try to communicate with ghosts in this legendary and mystical experience! Each event is 45 minutes in length, and only 40 people can be accommodated each show for an intimate experience. October 7, 14, and 21 only!

Visit Fear Factory now through November 2nd at 666 West 800 South in Salt Lake City. Details and tickets at fearfactoryslc.com