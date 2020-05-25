Favorite things: pandemic edition.

Nicea shows us the cutest lightweight wedge sandals that are perfect to dress up or down. Following the shoes is her favorite…toothpaste? This one will help whiten teeth post-braces! Her hair guru Matthew Landis swears by the brand Kerastase, and Nicea has been using the resistance line for breakage in her hair. Suave dry shampoo rounds out the list!

Surae shows us kitchen favorites. A manual juicer, perfect for freshly squeezed OJ, her all-time favorite cereal, ginger and almond cashew granola cereal, and the fun pop baby smoothie maker and bottle!

Ali loves Trader Joe’s refreshing rosewater face mist, knockoff plastic birkenstock shoes that come in every color found at Target and Amazon, and the Jumper pocket fetal doppler.