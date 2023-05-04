SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate with your loved ones, you won’t want to miss the first Father’s Day event hosted by Smart Defense. The event will take place on June 17th from 9-11 am at Trolley Square and promises to be an unforgettable experience for dads and their families.

Marcus and Ethan Johnson, joined us on the show to talk about the importance of Smart Defense for Men. This organization offers a different approach to self-defense that focuses on practical techniques and tactics for real-world situations. And with classes already underway at SUU and Snow College this fall, there’s never been a better time to get involved.

For more information visit www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org