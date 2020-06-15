Fathers Day is coming, let us help find the perfect gift

Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break sits down with Surae Chinn of ABC4 and gives some Father’s Day suggestions.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21st and what better gift to give to Dad than a great book!

Melissa’s first recommendation is for the Dad that enjoys reading spiritual, inspiring books.

“What the Single Eye Sees: Faith, Hope, Charity, and the Pursuit of Discipleship,” by author Joseph Q. Jarvis.

Joseph Q. Jarvis is a wonderful speaker and offers great thoughts and ideas about Faith, Hope, and Charity in this book. Especially in these days of uncertainty and challenges, many Fathers are finding themselves searching for additional ways to remain hopeful, and how they can help keep themselves, and their families in good spirits, “What the Single Eye Sees” does just that.

It’s a combination of spiritual quotes, insights, stories, and scriptures, that are sure to keep Dad feeling inspired.

Melissa’s Second book makes a great gift for any dad that likes to read unique stories, and especially for those that like to do genealogy. It’s called “The Milkman’s Son,” by Randy Lindsay.

“The Milkman’s Son” is the author’s true story about how in his 50’s he uncovered shocking family secrets, all because his dad asked him to organize some family history information from old documents he found.

Today there’s a growing fascination sweeping across the world of people looking into where their family lines come from. There’s also a tone of online resources and private DNA testing companies to help with this research. The author, Randy Lindsay, got stuck in his research and turned to some of these companies for help. That is just the beginning of his story.

Dad’s will definitely find themselves engrossed in “The Milkman’s Son.”

Melissa’s final book is for the Dad or Grandparent that has a loved one struggling with addiction. The book is called “Unhooked: How to Help An Addicted Loved One Recover,” by Jason Coombs.

Sadly, in today’s world, there are more and more people getting addicted to prescription drugs, alcohol, or other such substances. And with COVID-19, the rate of addiction has gone up and many folks are finding themselves in a place where they find out someone has an addiction and they want to help, but they just don’t know what to do. “Unhooked” is a wonderful resource for them.

The author, Jason Coombs, was an addict and when his parents found out they desperately tried to find a way to help him. After not finding much useful information, they were frustrated. And when Jason got clean and sober and completely cleaned up his life, he worked with his parents and addiction recovery profressionals to put together this helpful resource.

“Unhooked” is not just a resource with excellent tools, it also gives inspiration and hope to those finding themselves in this difficult situation.

Author, Jason Coombs is such an inspirational person today, he even runs a recovery center for both those in recovery and their loved ones. Melissa with The Book Break highly recommends “Unhooked.”

One of the great things about all of these books is that they all come in ebook format as well as paperback. So digital copies will for sure be able to get here in time for Father’s Day.

We will be giving away one copy of each of these books for free on The Brook Break website, and you can choose between a digital copy or a physical copy. Winners will be chosen and notified in the morning on Wednesday, June 17th.

Go to The Book Break website to enter to win the contest and to learn more about each of these books. All of these books are also available to purchase online, at retailers like Amazon, Deseret Book, and Barnes & Noble.

