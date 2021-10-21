Fat inclusive workout spaces

Body acceptance coach, Kelsie Jepsen, is back on the show today, sharing tips on how to dismantle fatphobia in your workout space. She believes that fitness is for every body and wants to encourage viewers to make their space fat inclusive.

She asks fitness instructors to consider a couple of questions: Do you talk about working hard so you can eat pizza “guilt-free” later? Do you talk about “getting ready” for swimsuit season? Do you talk about losing weight? Jepsen suggests we change our focus from the outside to the inside.

She informs that working out may or may not lead to weight loss for every person, so don’t have that as a durometer for success. Rather the focus can be placed on endurance, mobility, flexibility strength, and mental health. Promote working out because it feels good. Make it fun and inclusive.

