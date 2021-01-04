Fast and easy chicken egg roll in a bowl

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

A fast and easy recipe for chicken egg roll in a bowl? Sign us up! Nakia Armstrong was in the kitchen today to share. Follow along with her flavorful gluten-free recipes, and visit her on IG at @gonna.eat.that

Egg Roll in a Bowl

Serves: about 6

3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Pounds, 8 Ounces Chicken; salt and pepper to season

1 Tablespoons Minced Garlic

.5 Tablespoons Minced Ginger

3 Ounces Sliced Mushrooms

3 Cabbage Mix

3 Ounces Chopped Green Onion

2 Tablespoons GF Amino Acid

3 Tablespoons Sesame Seed Oil

2 Tablespoons Toasted Sesame Seeds (optional)

1. Slice Chicken into strips. Salt and pepper to season. Add olive oil to the pan, heat on medium high.

2. Sauté chicken until done for about 3-5 minutes.

3. Add garlic, ginger and mushrooms, sauté another 2-3 minutes.

4. Add cabbage mix, constantly stirring for 5-8 minutes, to your liking.

5. Add green onions, amino acid and sesame oil. Give it a quick stir.

6. Garnish with sesame seeds. Enjoy!!