Fashion trends to ditch in 2020

Today on GTU, Chamaine Wollenzien shared the five best activities to do during the witching week, the week between Christmas and New Years. Located all over Utah, these events are fun for the whole family!

Kanab Adventure Co hike to White Sand Cave: This short, moderate hike is a big bang for your buck. Adventure Tour Co drives you out in a Hummer to hike and play in a natural cove with a huge soft white sand dune. It is great for all ages, but hiking up the dune is tough.