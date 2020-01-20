Fashion trends from the SAG awards we want to try

The GTU Family welcomed vocalist Vanessa Joy and pianist Marcin Goldstein to the studio this morning. If you couldn't get enough of this duo you're in luck. Catch them live in concert January 25th in Alpine, at Timberline Middle School with the Timpanogos Symphony. Tickets here!

A Celtic Celebration is a fusion of traditional Irish music tied together with contemporary pop. Vanessa's soprano voice matches perfectly to the music played by Marcin in this innovative concert. "To entertain, uplift, and inspire positive change" is what Vanessa's music is all about. This statements is effortlessly executed as she performs.