We’re all braving the summer heat, and what better way to do that than rock a flowy dress. Ashley Silva, Creative Director of Olive and Paix, came by to show us some of her most popular styles.

Now that we are in the middle of summer, we have many beautiful dresses that range from special occasions to every day.

Pop-up Shop

July 17 from 12:00pm-4:00pm

Promotions

20% off with code GTU20

Find Olive and Paix online, IG, and FB.