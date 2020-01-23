Fashion Show at Sundance Festival

Kim Kienow, founder of the Park City Fashion Week, will host the first ever, large fashion event during this years Sundance Film Festival.

The show will be January 26 at 1:45pm with the doors opening at 1:00pm. The fashion show will be at Park City Live on 427 Main Street in Park City.

The event will have a total of seven designers including one junior designer. All designers are emerging, established, local and highly accomplished. There is a great talent of fashion designers in the state of Utah. Many of the designers have shown their works in the New York City’s Fashion Week and all over the world.

“I felt that it was a great opportunity to launch us into something bigger,” said Kienow. Some of the lines being displayed at the show will be gender neutral that will be interchangeable for the man and the woman.

The event will be full of fun music and will last up to an hour. Make sure to check out their website sundancefashionweek.com for more information about this years fashion show!