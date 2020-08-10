Fashion over 40 with My Midlife Stylist

Kate Nielson, Instagram Fashion Influencer of My Midlife Stylist joined us today to prove that fashion after age 40 is as fabulous as ever. Kate brought models to show us what is in for fall, the staples we need in our closets, innovative ways to accessorize, and how feel our best in our attire.

When we are well styled, we have more confidence. Fit is everything, and Kate is the expert for women of the most fantastic age group! Check out her styling ideas, and follow her on instagram @mymidlifestylist