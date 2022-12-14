PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The Live Laugh Love Market, a place where anyone can go to find gifts, knick knacks or fashion and makeup advice.

Located in Pleasant Grove from December 15 -17, the market, Reny Smith and Adriana explained, will have fashion and makeup workshops taught in both English and Spanish, welcoming those who may not be as comfortable speaking or learning in English. This market is changing the way workshops are done in Utah, welcoming people from all walks of life.

With products such as t-shirts, bags, scarfs, hats, rings and so much more, the Live Laugh Love Market is an event you won’t want to miss. Plus, it’s the place to buy all your last minute holiday gifts while shopping locally.

Instagram: @livelaughlovemarket22