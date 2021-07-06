Fashion hacks you should try this summer

Stop getting frustrated when piecing your clothes together! Preston Tait, Instagram fashion blogger came by to share some of his favorite fashion hacks and tips to transform your outfits!

French tucks are a cute way to style up your shirts. You can tuck in the front and have a longer length in the back. Preston uses a hair tie to make the tuck-in look more fashionable, and you can also tie a knot if your shirt allows you to do so.

Another hack Preston uses to cuff up jeans, and the key is a bobby pin. Instead of rolling up your jeans, you pinch the jeans and put the pion facing up the jean.

Other hacks to use this summer are to clean white shoes, use Dawn soap, Baking Soda, water, and a toothbrush to clean off the scuffs on those shoes.

To polish up your leather shoes, get your shoe shiner and use a toothbrush in circles to make those shoes shine.

Find Preston on IG.