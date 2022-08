Bree Hafen, Founder, and CEO of Tiger Friday joined us on set today to showcase their athletic and dancewear.

As a dance mom herself, she wants to help dancers feel confident and fierce! Through fabulous design, high-quality fabrics and construction, and the #TIGRNATION community they are dedicated to facilitating that confidence in dancers.

Today only- Get 15% off your tigerfriday.com order with code GTU15!

Website: Tigerfriday.com

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube: @tigerfriday