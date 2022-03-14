As the weather transitions into a warmer season, so should your wardrobe! Preston Tait, Real Estate Agent, and fashion guru joined hour one of GTU to share his fashion staples to transition to Spring!

The straight/ wider jean cut is back! Even if you aren’t into the trend, and are fighting all of the Tiktok craze/criticism, buy a new lighter wash to update. Unfortunately, it’s still not warm enough to stop wearing all long sleeves or jackets. Buying one or two spring-colored long sleeves to mix in with darker jeans and pants is an easy way to add color to an outfit.

Don’t feel like you have to bury winter clothing in your closet! Adding lighter-colored denim jackets and lighter cardigans to your wardrobe are great to pair with winter-colored tops to layover.

Oversized tees have been on the trend alert! If you are finding this trend difficult to do, a simple blazer is a way to go. Adding floral patterns is always an easy way to update your spring wardrobe.

Alongside clothing, don’t forget to play around with accessories! New accessories are the easiest and most affordable way to update any wardrobe. A few ideas are light, taupe flat brim hats, colorful earrings, and necklaces.

Stay up to date with more of Taits’ Fashion picks

Instagram: @preston_tait