Fashion and music to kick off Black History Month

To kick off Black History Month, local stylist Andre Dubois and musician Shaadie share the floor to show different trends in fashion and music. Dubois owns his own clothing line called Gershon while also being a stylist. The logo of the brand is an elephant which represents strength and intelligence.

Fashion has no boundaries or limits. “Take a chance and know your size”, said Dubois. Dubois offers a personal shopping experience for his clients. He shops for anybody on any budget. No matter what size you are, there is always a way to make one feel more confident in themselves.

Dubois dresses Shaadie in a casual but also stylish fit that can be worn for various occasions. Dubois plays around with pairing different materials and textures together to elevate the look. “When you look good you feel good”, said Shaadie. And that’s exactly how he felt in this look.

Learning to dress can be intimidating as well as a learning curve. If you or a friend want to learn more ways to elevate your style follow Dubois on Instagram @ratheruniquestyle where you can message him to connect. Dubois and Shaadie will also be at the Utah Black Business Expo happening February 26 at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art.

More information here:

www.Utahblackbusinessexpo.org

https://www.slugmag.com/arts/fashion/slug-style-andre-dubois/



Shaadie’s performed a song titled “We Don’t Know” as a tribute to kick off black history month. It can be found on all streaming platforms by searching “SHAADIE.”