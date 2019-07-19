Fashion, accessories and tour of the newest Bohme

Stylish clothes and an impressive store! The new Bohme in City Creek is the perfect mix of where Bohme came from and where it’s going. The location combines elements from co-founder Fernanda’s home country of Brazil, along with modern and art deco influences.

And it starts right when you walk in! The tiles at the entrance are inspired by the famous beachfront sidewalk in Rio de Janeiro. The store shows this perfectly with both the design of the store and the accessories that they sale!

We hosted our entire show, live at Bohme! We were delighted with trends, a fashion show, accessories and so much more!

Be sure to head to Bohme to check out their latest trends and to snag the best accessories. Right now Bohme has darling necklaces with zodiac signs.

The store also offers complimentary alterations on Bohme purchases from any store location or online!

This post includes sponsored content.