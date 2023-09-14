SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Some exciting things are happening at Salt Lake Magazine! Cori Davis from the magazine and Bijan Ghiai, Beverage Manager at Urban Hill, joined us on the show to share about the Farm To Glass Cocktail Contest coming up.

Salt Lake magazine is a bi-monthly publication offering a curated selection of options for where

to go, and what to see and do and eat in and around Utah. The Salt Lake magazine staff offers

expert opinions and insight on local dining, entertainment, outdoor activities, and shopping.

Some tend to think Utah doesn’t have a good selection of cocktail drinks, but the purpose of the Farm to Glass contest is to prove that wrong. 20 of Utah’s best bartenders will face off in a friendly competition. Bijan shared his contest libation live for a sneak peek at what will be featured in the contest.

For more information visit:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/SaltLakemag

INSTAGRAM @slmag

TWITTER @slmag

WEB: www.saltlakemagazine.com