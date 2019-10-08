Jen Hill, Assistant Editor of Salt Lake Magazine, stopped by to share details of the Farm To Glass Cocktail Contest Shakedown. To find the best local cocktail that is perfect for the fall season, 20 bars and restaurants were voted on by local individuals. The final showdown at the Farm To Glass Cocktail Contest Shakedown is on Oct. 13, 2019, 6:00- 9:00pm at Publik Downtown.

Participant in the showdown, Ethan Miller from Holystone Distilling, talked all about their unique spirits and even made a delicious cocktail to welcome October.

Here is the recipe for this Autumn Fairy drink:

1.5 oz Holystone Navy Strength Gin

2 oz Orange juice

0.5 oz Holystone Absinthe Verte

Dash of Bitters Lab Bitters

Splash of Grenadine

Shake the following in a shaker with ice:

1.5 oz Holystone Navy Strength Gin

2 oz Orange juice

.5 oz Holystone Absinthe

Verte Dash of Bitters Lab Bitters

Strain into a martini glass or similar.

Garnish as you please.

Visit saltlakemagazine.com and find them on Instagram and Twitter @slmag and Facebook @SaltLakemag .