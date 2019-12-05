FanX Salt Lake is giving Good Things Utah viewers a golden discount

Whether you like comics, super hero movies, or any kind of popular culture now is the time to get the FanX Gold Pass for the Fall 2020 event, taking place September 17-19, 2020 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The Gold Pass has all the benefits of a Multipass but with more cool perks and the ability to have first access to collectible merchandise with early entry to the Vendor Hall.

The pass includes:

Access to Panel Lottery seats after VIP’s have been selected

RFID Wristband

Collectible Gold Badge

Small FanX Salt Lake Comic Con Collectible

Entrance to the Salt Palace

30 Minute Early Vendor Hall Entry

Panel Programming

This one HUGE event will be the only one of 2020 because it’s going to be THAT great. For fans who haven’t been to a FanX Salt Lake City Convention, it’s a three day long event, it’s family friendly, and you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite stars.

Make the move to buy your tickets now because they are 30% OFF. When you go to FanXSaltLake.com and buy your tickets, enter promo code “FANXHOLIDAY” and you’ll get hooked up with a special deal only for Good Things Utah viewers.

