FanX fan follows up on the fun weekend

Cosplay, celebrities, vendors and more! The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention wrapped up with thousands of visitors over the weekend.

We pulled in our resident fan about her experience at FanX. GTU Director, Joetta Porchia shared some fun memories, products and great celeb pics! Be sure to watch the segment for the full fun.

Here are some of the products she showed and mentioned:

Disney prints- Done by Thomas Estrada. For more information visit www.artofthomasestrada.com or on Instagram @Artofthomasestrada

Dragon on her wrist- Rocky Mountain Dragons is home to the wearable dragon plushies (think cape dragons, shoulder packs and wrist dragons). Visit www.rmdragons.com or visit on social media @rockymountaindragons

Photo frames for photo ops – Grreat Entertainment. For more information, visit www.grreatentertainment and on social media @GrreatEntertainment

Disney puzzles artist- By artist Thomas Kinkade