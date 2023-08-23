Dan Farr, creator of FanX had a big announcement for us this morning. Just added to the lineup? Serenades From Zachary Levi! That’s right a concert titled, “Come Dance with Me: An Evening of Swinging Hits”. This happens Thursday, September 21st at 8 pm with doors opening at 7:45 p.m.

Zachary Levi is an Academy Award-nominated actor, director and singer. He is best known for his roles in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as Chuck Bartowski in the TV sitcom Chuck, Fandral in Marvel’s Thor: The Dark Lord, Flynn Rider in Disney’s Tangled, Toby Seville in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel and Kurt Warner in American Underdog.

He’s also the co-founder of Nerd HQ (formerly Nerd Machine), an Ambassador for Operation Smile and author of his memoir titled “Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.”

