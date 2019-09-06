FanX and other fun things to do this weekend!

Our own Deena Marie stopped by FanX to chat with Dan Farr, producer and founder of FanX, and some of the characters from the popular television show Ruby. The cast of Ruby is just a small portion of the superstar lineup they have this year at FanX that also includes Tom Holland, Katee Sackhoff, and many more!

FanX is going on September 5th-7th from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. for more information go to their website https://fanxsaltlake.com/

FanX is just one of the super fun things to do this weekend!

There is also the Heber Valley Railroad Hobo Train. Dress up in your best hobo outfit and enjoy some fun activities around the campfire Friday evening!

Bring the whole family out to the Heber valley railroad it starts at 6 p.m. and the train will return at 9:30 p.m. for more information and to buy tickets go to their website https://hebervalleyrr.org/specialevents/hobotrain/

There’s also the Copper Cuff Bracelet at The Local Artisan Collective in Ogden! Friday September 6th at 6 p.m.

Make a copper bracelet, complete with an inscription! They will provide the copper and tools! The class will be taught by Rene Venegas, a 16th generation silversmith. Find out more on their website www.localartisancollective.com/calendar

But wait, there’s more!

You can also take the family to the Avenues Street Fair presented by The Greater Avenues Community Council!

Enjoy two stages of live music, a children’s parade, and many more activities that’re going on Saturday September 7th! For more information go to their website https://avenuesstreetfair.org/

This post contains sponsored content.