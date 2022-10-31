As a makeup artist for eight years, Jordan Ruggeri is an incredible artist. Ruggeri demonstrated how to do fairy makeup for a flashy, fun and fantasy filled Halloween. This makeup look builds off of a natural makeup base.

His model, Cera Gibson, has been involved in music videos, album covers and more. Gibson and Ruggeri have been working together for the last couple years, and Ruggeri does a lot of Gibson’s makeup for these projects.

Ruggeri uses eyeshadow to create a pastel purple color, adds glitter to create an iridescent shine, and uses white eyeshadow to color the eyebrows. With that and a flower crown, the look is complete.

