National Pancake Day isn’t complete without a fresh stack of hot cakes to start the morning off right. Skip the crowds and make restaurant worthy pancakes in the warmth of your own home! We have Warren Willey, one of the owners of Penny Ann’s Cafe, in the studio to share some secrets to get the perfect pancake.
Penny Ann’s Cafe Famous Heavenly Hot Cakes
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs
- 3 cups sour cream
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 4 1/2 cups pancake mix
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl crack 12 eggs and add sour cream, baking soda, salt and sugar and whisk mixture together
- Then add the pancake mix and whisk together until smooth.